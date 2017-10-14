Close Aggies knotch 1st win in Sunshine State Texas A&M vs Florida highlights Kurtis Quillin , KCEN 10:46 PM. CDT October 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - The Fightin' Texas Aggies are one win from becoming bowl eligible.Texas A&M beat Florida 19-17 on a 32-yard field goal from Daniel LaCamera.It's the Aggies' first win in the Sunshine State. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories UnBound 5K brings light to human trafficking in Waco Oct 14, 2017, 10:49 p.m. Local veterans 'gone fishing' on Belton Lake in… Oct 14, 2017, 8:51 p.m. UPDATE: Randolph Air Force Base on lockdown as… Oct 14, 2017, 7:04 p.m.
