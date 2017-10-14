KCEN
Aggies knotch 1st win in Sunshine State

Texas A&M vs Florida highlights

Kurtis Quillin , KCEN 10:46 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - The Fightin' Texas Aggies are one win from becoming bowl eligible.

Texas A&M beat Florida 19-17 on a 32-yard field goal from Daniel LaCamera.

It's the Aggies' first win in the Sunshine State.

