Alexis Prince Named Big 12 Player of the Week

WACO, Texas – Redshirt senior guard Alexis Prince picked up the first Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the season after her performance at No. 19/16 Oklahoma on Monday night.

Prince led the Lady Bears in scoring with 24 points, registering her fourth 20-point scoring effort of the season and the fifth of her career. With her 19th point in the game, Prince reached the 1,000-career point milestone. She is the 32nd player in Baylor women’s basketball history to accomplish the feat.

Prince went 9-for-19 (.474) from the floor, netting a career-high five three-pointers on a career-high matching nine attempts (.556). She added seven rebounds, two assists and one steal to her line in 33 minutes on the floor.

Prince and the Lady Bears open 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship action on Saturday, March 4, at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Baylor will face the winner of TCU and Texas Tech in the 1:30 p.m. (CT) quarterfinal contest.

