Art Briles set to speak at upcoming coaches convention

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the annual AFCA Coaches Convention in Charlotte.

Briles is set to speak in a session called "standing strong/game management." According to AFCA executive director Tod Berry; the purpose of his speech is to help educate coaches on how to deal with sexual abuse among players and how to fix the problem.

"Certainly one of the things coach Briles experienced, and one of the things I believe he's going to share, is there are some things that happened and he can share an experience no one else can with our group, so that we can avoid issues down the roa," Berry told The Athletic.

Berry also told The Athletic that Briles has been scheduled to speak at this convention since the middle of the 2017 season.

