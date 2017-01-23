ASC Announces Preseason Men's Tennis Poll, Players Watch List

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team has been picked to finish third in the West Division of the American Southwest Conference in the league’s third annual Preseason Coaches’ Poll. UMHB’s Scott Wilding and Brendan Thompson were also both named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list.

The Cru totaled 63 points in balloting of ASC West Division head coaches and sports information directors as the pick to finish in third place. U.T. Dallas was picked to win the West Division after taking ten first-place votes and 83 total points. Hardin-Simmons grabbed two first-place votes and 76 total points as the pick to finish second. Concordia Texas was picked fourth with 52 total points and the other first-place vote. McMurry University is picked fifth with 49 total points, although the War Hawks are not eligible to compete in the conference tournament. Sul Ross State was picked sixth with 33 total points and Howard Payne rounded out the poll with 20 total points. Defending conference champion U.T.-Tyler was a unanimous pick to win the East Division with 13 first-place votes and 65 total points.

Wilding and Thompson represent UMHB on the Preseason Players to Watch list. Wilding is a senior from A&M Consolidated High School and earned ASC All-Conference honors last spring. Wilding also won flight one singles at the ASC Individual Tournament this fall. Thompson is a Junior from Abilene Wylie High School.

The UMHB men return five letter winners from a team that finished 4-10 overall and went 2-3 in ASC West Division play. The Cru advanced to the ASC Tournament before falling in the Quarterfinals. The UMHB men will open the spring 2017 schedule with a road match at Austin College on February 25th.

