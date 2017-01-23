ASC Announces Preseason Women's Tennis Poll, Players Watch List

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s tennis team has been picked to finish fifth in the West Division of the American Southwest Conference in the league’s third annual Preseason Coaches’ Poll. UMHB’s Ashlee Montogomery and Grace Igarta were also both named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list.

The Cru totaled 46 points in balloting of ASC West Division head coaches and sports information directors to finish as the pick at #5. U.T. Dallas was picked to win the West Division with ten first-place votes and 84 total points. Hardin-Simmons was picked second with two first-place votes and 75 total points. McMurry University is picked third with 48 total points, but the War Hawks are not eligible to compete in the conference tournament. Concordia Texas took the other first-place vote and 47 total points as the pick to finish fourth. Sul Ross State was picked sixth with 33 total points and Howard Payne rounds out the West Division Poll with 27 total points. Defending conference champion U.T.-Tyler was picked to win the East Division with 10 first-place votes and 65 total points.

Montgomery and Igarta represent UMHB on the Preseason Players to Watch list. Montgomery is a sophomore from Georgetown High School. Igarta is a freshman from Frdericksburg High School.

The UMHB women return three letter winners from a team that finished 4-11 overall last season. The Cru advanced to the Quarterfinals of the ASC Championship Tournament after going 3-2 in ASC West Division play. The UMHB women will open the 2017 spring schedule with a non-conference road match at Austin College on February 25th.

(© 2017 KCEN)