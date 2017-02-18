Baseball: Highlanders clobber Colby

MIDLAND - The McLennan Highlanders defeated the Colby Trojans 14-4 this afternoon in a seven-inning run-rule victory. Jase Embry got the win on the mound to move the Highlanders record to 11-1 on the season. Griffin Paxton was on fire at the plate for McLennan going 4-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs. Josh Breaux was 2-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs while Chase Sortor went 2-2 with a double, a triple and 2 RBIs.



McLennan 14, Colby 4

McLennan 320 304 2 – 14 16 2

Colby 211 000 0 – 4 9 3

Jase Embry, Bailey Horn (6) and Jackson Nichols. Carlos Amador, C.J. Bertram (3), Nykolas Crumrine (6) and Cole MacLaren. WP: Embry; LP: Amador. Leading hitters – McLennan: Joe Breaux (2-4), Josh Breaux (2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Griffin Paxton (4-5, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Griffin Williams (1-4, RBI), Jackson Nichols (1-4, 2B) and Chase Sortor (2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI); Colby: Brian Granton (3-4, 2B), Drake Kirkwood (1-4, RBI), Adam Cook (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Cole MacLaren (1-3, 2B). Record: McLennan 11-1.

(© 2017 KCEN)