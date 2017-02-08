Basketball: Highlanders' Gurley named conference Player of the Week

McLennan basketball guard Isaiah Gurley has been selected as the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4. The sophomore from Brooklyn, New York scored 39 points in the Highlanders’ two victories including a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds, against Southwestern Christian. This is Gurley’s third conference accolade of the season and the 11th for the Highlanders.



The third-ranked Highlanders host Ranger tonight. Women’s action begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

