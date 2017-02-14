Baylor A&T's Sturm Earns NCATA Player of the Week Award

WACO, Texas – Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior back/base Lauren Sturm was named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sturm earned the honor for the first time in her career and gave Baylor its fifth such all-time recognition – all coming under the tutelage of third-year head coach Felecia Mulkey. The last Bear to receive the award was Kiara Nowlin on April 12, 2016.

Sturm was a large influence in BU’s 281.110-272.700 season-opening win over Quinnipiac on Sunday, participating in 11 total heats. The McKinney, Texas native was a factor in the highest-scoring heat of each event, helped Baylor gather six heat victories, and was a member of the Bears' compulsory toss heat, the only perfect, 10.0 score recorded this season by any team.

BAYLOR ALL-TIME NCATA PLAYER OF THE WEEK WINNERS

Shayla Moore (March 17, 2015)

Kiara Nowlin (April 10, 2015)

Kaelyn Cowan (Feb. 26, 2016)

Kiara Nowlin (April 12, 2016)

Lauren Sturm (Feb. 24, 2017)

