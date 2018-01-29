Baylor Baseball's Langeliers Named Baseball America Preseason All-American

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers was named a second-team preseason All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Monday.

Already a D1Baseball.com first-team and Perfect Game/Rawlings second-team preseason All-American, Langeliers added a third honor in the month of January. The trio of accolades makes Langeliers the first BU player to earn three or more in a single preseason since at least 1998. The program also has back-to-back years with preseason All-Americans (Troy Montemayor, 2017) for the first time since 2004 and 2005.

One of 14 second-team honorees and one of 42 on the three-team list, Langeliers was the first freshman in Baylor baseball history last season to earn Freshman All-America honors from three or more different publications as he was by Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings.

The Keller, Texas native was named to the 2017 All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Freshman team as well. During the 2017 season, he hit .313 with 43 runs, 66 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 114 total bases and 24 walks. He also threw out 26 base stealers at a 44 percent rate with a .991 fielding percentage in 55 starts. He set the BU freshman catcher home run record and was one shy of tying the program’s all-time freshman home run record (Max Muncy, 11, 2010).

The Bears begin the 2018 season Feb. 16-18 with a home series vs. Purdue.

Baylor Preseason All-Americans Since 1998

Shea Langeliers (2018, first team, D1Baseball.com)

Shea Langeliers (2018, second team, Baseball America)

Shea Langeliers (2018, second team, Perfect Game/Rawlings)

Troy Montemayor (2017, second team, Collegiate Baseball)

Troy Montemayor (2017, third team, NCBWA)

Aaron Miller (2009, third team, Baseball America)

Kendal Volz (2009, first team, Baseball America)

Nick Cassavechia (2007, third team, NCBWA)

Mark McCormick (2005, first team, Baseball America)

Zane Carlson (2004, third team, NCBWA)

Michael Griffin (2004, first team, NCBWA)

Michael Griffin (2004, third team, Baseball America)

Mark McCormick (2004, second team, Baseball America)

Steven White (2002, third team, Baseball America)

Zane Carlson (2001, first team, Collegiate Baseball)

Jeremy Dodson (1998, third team, Baseball America)

Kip Wells (1998, second team, Baseball America)

