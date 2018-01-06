Baylor basketball avoids 0-3 Big 12 skid, beats Texas 69-60

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

WACO, TEXAS - Baylor snapped an two-game losing skid with a 69-60 win over Texas at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.

The Bears trailed by two at the break, but outscored the Longhorns in the second half 31-20. Jo Lual-Acuil finished with 17 points and 6 boards, Manu Lecomte also had 17 points for the Bears.

Mo Bamba had 15 points for the Longhorns, Jase Febres put up 18 off the bench.

The Bears are 11-4 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. Texas falls to 10-5 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play.

Baylor is now 53-11 against in-state opponents since the 2011-2012 season.

The Bears will travel to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Texas will host TCU on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

