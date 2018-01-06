KCEN
Close

Baylor basketball avoids 0-3 Big 12 skid, beats Texas 69-60

Baylor vs Texas basketball highlights.

Jessica Morrey , KCEN 9:17 PM. CST January 06, 2018

WACO, TEXAS - Baylor snapped an two-game losing skid with a 69-60 win over Texas at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.

The Bears trailed by two at the break, but outscored the Longhorns in the second half 31-20. Jo Lual-Acuil finished with 17 points and 6 boards, Manu Lecomte also had 17 points for the Bears.

Mo Bamba had 15 points for the Longhorns, Jase Febres put up 18 off the bench. 

The Bears are 11-4 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. Texas falls to 10-5 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play.

Baylor is now 53-11 against in-state opponents since the 2011-2012 season. 

The Bears will travel to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Texas will host TCU on Wednesday at 8 p.m. 

© 2018 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories