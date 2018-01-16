KCEN
Baylor Basketball fans go nuts over 'snow' day

Stephen Adams, KCEN 6:23 AM. CST January 16, 2018

Waco may have dodged most of the wintry weather forecasted for Tuesday morning, but Baylor University students will still have the day off. And, that announcement caused quite a commotion at the Ferrell Center Monday night.

Baylor Basketball tweeted a video of the crowd erupting in cheers during Monday night's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State.

"Nothing I have ever said in my life has drawn a bigger cheer," announcer Derek Smith wrote on Twitter.

The Bears went on to win 76-60.

