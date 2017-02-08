Baylor Equestrian Trio Named National Riders of the Month

WACO, Texas – Baylor equestrian’s Abbi Demel, Alicia Gasser, and Savannah Jenkins were named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Riders of the Month for January, announced Wednesday morning by the association.

Demel was named the NCEA/Shorty’s Hattery Horsemanship Rider of the Month, finishing 2-0 with wins at TCU and vs. Georgia. Her score of 76 vs. Georgia tied for the team’s season-high in horsemanship, earning her second Most Outstanding Performance (MOP) honor of the season.

The Hoisington, Kan., native has posted a 9-3-1 record overall in her sophomore season, including a 7-2-1 record in horsemanship and 2-1-0 in reining.

Gasser earned the NCEA/Equifit Fences Rider of the Month, collecting both her points in fences, including an 88-84 win at TCU that earned her the fourth MOP award of her senior season.

Her 88 was the second highest score by a BU rider in fences this season, with the Scottsdale, Ariz., native improving to 13-5-2 overall, with a 6-2-2 record on the flat and a 7-3-0 mark in fences.

Jenkins was selected as the NCEA/Equifit Flat Rider of the Month, extending her win streak in the discipline to six-consecutive meets. The senior rider earned her third and fourth MOP honors of the season, including a 92 at TCU that stands as the highest score of any BU rider this season and the only to post a score of 90-plus.

The Virginia Beach, Va., sits at 12-5-2 overall this season, including 7-2-1 on the flat and 5-3-1 in fences.

The Bears hold the No. 1 national ranking, putting that to the test in the squad’s final road trip of the season, travelling to Fresno, Calif., for the Fresno Invitational, running Feb. 17-18. BU will face SMU and the host school, Fresno State.

