Baylor Hires Frisman Jackson as Wide Receivers Coach

WACO, TEXAS - Former NFL coach and player Frisman Jackson has been hired as Baylor football’s wide receivers coach, head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday.

“We are blessed to get Fris fresh off a successful playoff run at Tennessee,” Rhule said. “After having worked with him before, I know there is no one better suited to take our receivers group to the next level. His experience as both a college and pro player and coach gives him a unique perspective on developing our young men as elite football players, great students and quality men. His ability to teach and develop receivers is second to none. We are excited to welcome Fris, Lindsey, Anya and Forrest to the Baylor family.”

Jackson spent the 2017 season as the wide receivers coach with the Tennessee Titans as they advanced to the AFC Divisional Round. Under his tutelage, Titans receivers Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews both recorded 50-plus receptions on the season.

From 2015-16, Jackson worked under Rhule as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Temple as the Owls made consecutive bowl trips and won the 2016 AAC Championship. Two of his Temple receivers have spent time on NFL rosters.

“I’m very excited to be back with Coach Rhule,” Jackson said. “I had a great time working with him at Temple. He’s a smart coach, he’s a fair coach and he’s a true family guy. I know he is going to do things the right way.

“Getting back with coaches I have worked with before makes the transition easy and smooth. Those two years at Temple were some of my best years as a coach. We had a great run and I’m looking forward to doing the same things at Baylor.”

Jackson spent two seasons coaching the wide receivers at North Carolina State before his time at Temple. He also had stops as the wide receivers coach at Northern Illinois (2012), Akron (2010-11) and Western Illinois (2008-09).

With Northern Illinois, wide receiver Martel Moore earned All-MAC honors with 1,083 yards, and at Western Illinois, wide receiver Lito Senatus finished in the top 30 in the FCS in receptions. At Northern Illinois both Tommylee Lewis and Da’Ron Brown spent time in the NFL after their time with the Huskies.

As a player, Jackson spent four seasons from 2002-05 in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. He totaled 34 games played, 40 receptions, 490 yards and one touchdown during his NFL career. He entered the NFL as a free agent after finishing his college career at Western Illinois in 2001. He played his first three collegiate seasons at North Illinois from 1997-99.

A native of Chicago, Ill., Jackson and his wife, Lindsey, have a daughter, Anya, and a son, Forrest.

