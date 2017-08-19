Baylor Hosts Annual Meet the Bears Event at McLane

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

WACO, TEX - The Baylor Bears hosted their annual Meet the Bears event on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Thousands of fans came out to meet head coach Matt Rhule and the Baylor football players. Baylor provided free posters for the players to sign. Fans of all ages waited in line to meet the Bears and they said it was a great experience.

The Baylor Volleyball and Soccer teams were also on hand to sign autographs and meet fans.

Baylor football opens the season on Saturday, September 2nd against Liberty at McLane Stadium.

