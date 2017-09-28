KCEN
Baylor MBB Announces Tip Times and TV Schedule

KCEN 5:07 PM. CDT September 28, 2017

WACO, Texas – Baylor basketball announced tipoff times and television network designations for its entire 2017-18 schedule on Thursday. All Baylor games will be televised for a sixth consecutive season.

 

The Bears’ third-tier TV schedule consists of seven games in non-conference play. BU opens the season Nov. 10 on Fox Sports Southwest (FSSW) with a noon CT tip against Central Arkansas. The Bears’ next two games will be on Fox College Sports (FCS), with a 7 p.m. tip against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 13 and an 8 p.m. tip against Alcorn State on Nov. 17.

 

BaylorVision on Fox Sports will also produce games against Sam Houston State (Dec. 4), Randall (Dec. 9), Savannah State (Dec. 17) and Southern (Dec. 20). The Sam Houston State game tips at 7 p.m. and the game against Randall will be played at Fort Hood and tip at 6 p.m., with both games aired on Fox Sports Southwest-Plus (FSSW+). The Savannah State game tips at 2 p.m. on FSSW and the Southern game tips at 7 p.m. on FCS.

 

Additionally, Baylor’s Nov. 28 game at Xavier will tip at 5:30 p.m. and air on FS1, and the Bears’ Dec. 29 game at Texas Tech will tip at 7 p.m. on FCS.

 

All told, Baylor will have 21 regular-season games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3), nine games on Fox networks (FS1, FCS, FSSW, FSSW+) and one game on CBS.

 

The Bears return six letterwinners, including three starters, from last season’s 27-8 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. BU welcomes back four seniors in 2017 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Manu Lecomte, 2017 Big 12 All-Defensive Team member Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Terry Maston and Nuni Omot. Baylor also returns junior guards Jake Lindsey and King McClure.

 

BU adds four newcomers eligible for the 2017-18 season, including a pair of players who redshirted last season in Mark Vital and Tyson Jolly, along with freshman forward Tristan Clark (San Antonio, Texas) and sophomore transfer forward Leonard Allen (Round Rock, Texas).

 

The Bears also return junior forward Jonathan Davis, and they add a pair of players who will sit out the 2017-18 season as redshirts in transfers Mario Kegler (Mississippi State) and Freddie Gillespie (Carleton).

 

Head coach Scott Drew is back for his 15th season with the Bears, and he enters the season three wins shy of 300 for his career. Associate head coach Jerome Tang returns for his 15thseason on the Baylor bench, while assistant coach Alvin Brooks III enters his second season at Baylor, and John Jakus is in his first year as a Baylor assistant coach.

 

Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000 or online at www.BaylorBears.com/tickets. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.


Baylor Basketball 2017-18 Schedule

DATE                          OPPONENT                         LOCATION               TV               TIME (CT)

Friday, Nov. 10              CENTRAL ARKANSAS1           Waco, Texas               FSSW                 12 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13           TAMU-CORPUS CHRISTI         Waco, Texas               FCS                     7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17              ALCORN STATE1                    Waco, Texas               FCS                     8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20           vs. Wisconsin2                         Kansas City, Mo.         ESPN2            8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21          vs. UCLA -or- Creighton2          Kansas City, Mo.         ESPN2/3       6:30/9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28          at Xavier                                  Cincinnati, Ohio           FS1                 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2           WICHITA STATE                     Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4             SAM HOUSTON STATE           Waco, Texas               FSSW+                 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9           vs. Randall3                             Fort Hood, Texas         FSSW+                 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14         TEXAS SOUTHERN                 Waco, Texas               ESPN2            7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17            SAVANNAH STATE                 Waco, Texas               FSSW                   2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20     SOUTHERN                             Waco, Texas               FCS                     7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29              at Texas Tech                          Lubbock, Texas           FCS                     7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2             TCU                                        Waco, Texas               ESPNEWS           6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6            TEXAS                                    Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9             at West Virginia                       Morgantown, W.Va.     ESPN2                 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13          at Iowa State                           Ames, Iowa                 ESPNEWS           2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15            OKLAHOMA STATE                 Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20          at Kansas                                Lawrence, Kan.            ESPN                   5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22            KANSAS STATE                      Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27          at Florida4                               Gainesville, Fla.           ESPN                 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30           at Oklahoma                            Norman, Okla.             ESPN2                 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3            IOWA STATE                           Waco, Texas               ESPN2                 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6            at Oklahoma State                   Stillwater, Okla.            ESPNU                 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10          KANSAS                                 Waco, Texas               CBS                     1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12           at Texas                                  Austin, Texas               ESPN                   8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17          TEXAS TECH                          Waco, Texas               ESPNU            6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20          WEST VIRGINIA                      Waco, Texas               ESPN2                 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24          at TCU                                     Fort Worth, Texas        ESPN/2               11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27          OKLAHOMA                            Waco, Texas               ESPN2                 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 3         at Kansas State                       Manhattan, Kan.          ESPN/2                1 p.m.

March 7-10                    Big 12 Championship5              Kansas City, Mo.         TBA                         TBA

 

1 – Hall of Fame Classic Campus Site Games; Ferrell Center (Waco, Texas)

2 – Hall of Fame Classic; Sprint Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

3 – at Abrams Gym (Fort Hood, Texas)

4 – Big 12/SEC Challenge; O’Connell Center (Gainesville, Fla.)

5 – at Sprint Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

 

