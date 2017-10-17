Baylor MBB to Host Charity Exhibition vs. Houston

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball will host a charity exhibition game against University of Houston at noon CT Saturday at the Ferrell Center. All ticket sales will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Tickets are available for $5 online at https://baylorbea.rs/2ghyGvB and at the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office inside the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Students can purchase tickets for $1 at the door with valid student ID. All tickets are general admission, and doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Baylor and U of H received an NCAA waiver to play the additional exhibition game. The Bears and Cougars will play a regulation 40-minute game with some rules modified in the spirit of an exhibition.

“This is an incredible opportunity to use the game of basketball to provide relief for our neighbors in need,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “We’re thankful to be able to play this game on Homecoming weekend with so many members of the Baylor Family back home, and we encourage everyone to pack the Ferrell Center to raise as much money as possible in support of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.”

Limited concessions will be available. Parking at the Ferrell Center is free, but vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. due to the 7 p.m. football game at McLane Stadium. Only vehicles with FC football parking passes can remain in the lot after 3 p.m.

