Baylor MBB's Freeman to Graduate and Transfer

WACO, Texas – Baylor fourth-year junior guard Al Freeman will graduate and transfer at the end of the spring semester, head coach Scott Drew announced Monday. As a graduate transfer, Freeman will be eligible immediately at another institution.

“Al has been a tremendous student-athlete and made great contributions to our program over the last four years, and we’re thrilled that he’s going to complete his degree at Baylor,” Drew said. “He’ll always be part of the Baylor family, and we’ll be rooting for him as he continues his career.”

A Charlotte, N.C., native, Freeman played in 99 games and made 57 starts during his Baylor career, totaling 848 points, 255 rebounds, 128 assists and 50 steals. He averaged 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game, while shooting .373 (114-of-306) from 3-point range. His .814 (192-of-236) career free throw percentage is 10th-best in program history, and the .853 free throw percentage he posted as a sophomore in 2015-16 is Baylor’s sixth-best single-season total.

A broken wrist forced him to miss the first eight weeks of the 2013-14 season, resulting in a redshirt. He played in all 34 games during his 2014-15 redshirt freshman season, and he moved into the starting lineup for all 34 games as a sophomore, averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. As a junior in 2016-17, Freeman played in 31 games, including 22 starts, and averaged 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.

Baylor combined to post a 73-30 record during Freeman’s three years on the active roster, including three NCAA Tournament berths and a trip to the 2017 Sweet 16.

© 2017 KCEN-TV