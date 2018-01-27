KCEN
Baylor Men Fall to No. 20 Florida in Big 12/SEC Challenge

January 27, 2018

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - Baylor fell to No. 20 Florida, 81-60, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday afternoon. 

The Bears are now 4-1 all time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They still have the most wins of any team in either conference. 

Terry Maston had a team-high 14 points off of the bench for the Bears. Mark Vital has 11, Manu Lecomte had 10. Baylor outscored Florida in the paint 34-20 but the Gators had 20 points off turnovers while Baylor only had 7.

Baylor is now 12-9 overall. The Bears will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Tuesday night. 

