Baylor Men Fall to No. 20 Florida in Big 12/SEC Challenge

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - Baylor fell to No. 20 Florida, 81-60, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears are now 4-1 all time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They still have the most wins of any team in either conference.

Terry Maston had a team-high 14 points off of the bench for the Bears. Mark Vital has 11, Manu Lecomte had 10. Baylor outscored Florida in the paint 34-20 but the Gators had 20 points off turnovers while Baylor only had 7.

Baylor is now 12-9 overall. The Bears will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

