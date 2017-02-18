Baylor Men's Golf Leads by 12 Strokes at The All-American

HUMBLE, TEXAS - Baylor men’s golf shot its best-ever team round on a par-72 course with a 20-under-par 268 in Saturday’s second round at The All-American Intercollegiate, presented by Coca-Cola. The Bears have a two-round total of 24-under 552, giving them a 12-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round.
The Bears counted a 7-under 65 from Garrett May, scores of 6-under 66 from Braden Bailey and Cooper Dossey, and a 1-under 71 from Matthew Perrine. Hunter Shattuck’s even-par 72 did not count toward the team score, but those five players combined to make 28 birdies in the round.
Baylor leads the 18-team field that includes No. 1 Vanderbilt (-12), No. 21 Auburn (-3) and No. 39 South Carolina (-2). BU is also in front of Houston (-6), Rice (-3), McNeese State (E), Southeastern Louisiana (E), Louisiana Tech (+6), UTSA (+8), SMU (+9), Lamar (+9), Charlotte (+11), Wisconsin (+11), Sam Houston State (+17), New Mexico State (+17), Samford (+19) and Houston Baptist (+21).
BU players have claimed the top three spots in the individual standings. Dossey leads the 96-player field by three strokes at 10-under-par 134. May is in second place at 7-under 137, and his second-round 65 tied the sixth-best score in program history. Bailey is third at 6-under 138, Perrine is tied for 15th at 1-under 143 and Shattuck is tied for 55th at 4-over 148. Nick Thornton, who is playing as an individual, shot 4-over 76 on Saturday and is tied for 45th place at 2-over 146.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Baylor’s team score of 268 on Saturday was the best round on a par-72 course in program history. It was Baylor’s first-ever round of 20-under-par.
- Garrett May’s 7-under 65 tied the sixth-best round in program history.
- Baylor leads the 18-team field with 45 birdies, six more than any other team.
- Baylor leads the field in par-4 scoring at 11-under 3.89 and par-5 scoring at 13-under 4.68.
- May leads the 96-player field in par-4 scoring at 6-under 3.70, while Cooper Dossey ranks second at 5-under 3.75.
- Bailey leads the field in par-5 scoring at 6-under 4.25, while Dossey is tied for third at 4-under 4.50.
- Four players in the field are tied for the tournament lead with 11 birdies, and three of those players are from Baylor – May, Bailey and Dossey.
- Nick Thornton and Matthew Perrine have made seven birdies apiece, while Hunter Shattuck has made five birdies.
- Bailey played a clean round with six birdies and 12 pars.
- May sank nine birdies, including four birdies over his final seven holes.
- Dossey made seven birdies, including four birdies over his final seven holes.
- Bailey, Dossey and May all made birdies on the 460-yard, par-4 18th hole, which was the round’s toughest hole at +0.36.
STAT OF THE DAY
268 – Saturday’s team score of 268 tied the fourth-best round in program history and was the Bears’ best-ever round on a par-72 course. The Bears also set a program record at 20-under-par in the round.
WHAT'S NEXT
Baylor players will be in the final group teeing off from No. 1 on Sunday and will be paired with golfers from Vanderbilt and Houston. Shattuck is up first at 9:28 a.m. CT, and he’ll be followed in eight-minute intervals by Perrine, Bailey, May and Dossey, respectively. Thornton tees off at 8 a.m. in a group with individuals from Auburn and Houston. Live scoring is available on www.golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter and Facebook for updates throughout the season.
