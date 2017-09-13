Baylor Men's Tennis Announces Fall Schedule

WACO, Texas – As head coach Matt Knoll embarks on his 21st season at the helm of the Baylor men’s tennis program, he unveiled his team's 2017-18 fall schedule Wednesday.

Overall, BU's schedule currently features eight fall individual tournaments for the eight-player roster.

On Thursday, BU will open its fall season at the Napa Valley Tennis Classic from Sept. 15-17 in Napa, Calif. Sophomore Constantin Frantzen along with freshman Sven Lah, Akos Kotorman and Roy Smith will make up the Bears’ contingent at the first fall event.

From Sept. 21-24, Baylor will be in Indian Wells, Calif., for the Oracle ITA Masters. Next, BU will compete at the Ivy Plus in Princeton, N.J., hosted by Princeton University.

Then, the Bears will compete in the ITA All-American Championships, Sept. 20-Oct. 9, in Tulsa, Okla.

As a way to qualify for the USTA/ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate, the Bears will play the USTA/ITA Texas Regional Championships, Oct. 19-23, in College Station, Texas. If players advance, they will play the national event Nov. 2-5 in Indian Wells, Calif..

The Bears will head to Birmingham, Ala., to participate in the Birmingham Futures from Oct. 27-Nov. 2.

In the final fall tournament weekend, select BU athletes will travel to Los Angeles for the Jack Kramer Collegiate Invitational, which is slated for Nov. 2-5.

The 2017-18 team returns juniors Will Little, Jimmy Bendeck and Johannes Schretter along with sophomore Constantin Frantzen and Bjoern Petersen from a 2016-17 squad that advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in Athens, Ga. Three freshmen will make their debut this fall: Sven Lah, Akos Kotorman and Roy Smith.

BAYLOR MEN’S TENNIS 2017-18 FALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 15-17 Napa Valley Tennis Classic (St. Helena, Calif.)

Sept. 21-24 Oracle ITA Masters (Indian Wells, Calif.)

Sept. 22-24 Ivy Plus (Princeton, N.J.)

Sept. 20-Oct. 9 ITA All-American Championships (Tulsa, Okla.)

Oct. 19-23 ITA Texas Regionals (College Station, Texas)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2 Birmingham Futures (Birmingham, Ala.)

Nov. 2-5 Jack Kramer Collegiate Invitational (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Nov. 2-5 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships (Indian Wells, Calif.)

