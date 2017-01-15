Baylor Men's Tennis To Play For Singles, Doubles Titles At Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Baylor men's tennis continued its winning ways Sunday at the Sherwood Country Club to get two singles players and a doubles tandem into the Sherwood Collegiate Cup’s finals.

The 44th-ranked Max Tchoutakian moved to 4-0 in singles, but was pushed to three sets for the first time in the tournament. The senior Bear lost the first set 6-4 to UCLA’s Evan Zhu, but rebounded to win the match with victories in the second (6-1) and third (6-4) sets.

BU’s other singles semifinalist, Juan Benitez, cruised into the final with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph against Joseph DiGiulio of UCLA.

Meanwhile in doubles semifinal action, Benitez and Tchoutakian teamed together to blank UCLA’s Ben Goldberg and Logan Staggs, 6-0, to advance to the finale.

The only loss for the Bears on the day was Constantin Frantzen and Bjoern Petersen in the other doubles semifinal match as they fell 6-3 to USC’s Robbie Bellamy and Jake DeVine.

OTHER NOTABLES

· Baylor will have its second-straight Sherwood singles champion as Julian Lenz won the title in 2016.

WHAT'S NEXT

On Monday at Sherwood Country, Benitez and Tchoutakian will square off in the doubles final first against USC’s Bellamy and DeVine at 12 p.m. CT.

Following that match, the BU duo will battle in the singles finale.

