Baylor Men's Tennis Welcomes UCF For Monday Match

WACO - Baylor’s 11th-ranked men’s tennis team closes out a three-match home stand by hosting No. 48 UCF Monday at 3 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears are 10-2 on the season and 5-0 in home matches, after being Abilene Christian and UT Arlington Saturday

Baylor is led by a trio of ranked players on the singles side. Sophomore Juan Benitez is ranked No. 13 in the country and boasts a dual-match record of 7-2 in singles play, while senior Max Tchoutakian is ranked No. 39 with a 6-0 dual-match mark and sophomore Johannes Shcretter is new to the rankings at No. 50, after starting the year at 8-0. The Bears boast one ranked doubles tandem as Will Little and Schretter team together to be No. 53.

UCF is 6-3 on the season, but 0-2 on the road in 2017. The Knights suffered losses at TCU and SMU on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, before journeying to Waco.

Baylor will play the Knights for the first time in program history.

Live results and a live video stream for the match will be available at BaylorBears.com, along with a live blog.

Following the UCF match, the Bears will travel to face USF at 5 p.m. CT on March 6.

