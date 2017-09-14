Baylor No. 4 Men's Golf Heads to Fighting Illini Invitational

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golf returns to action this weekend with the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club. The three-day tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the par-70, 7,353-yard course.

Baylor takes on a 15-team field that includes 10 of the nation’s top-20 teams in the GCAA Preseason Coaches Poll. The field features No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Texas, No. 8 USC, No. 12 UNLV, No. 14 Stanford, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 19 Alabama, No. 20 Florida State, California, Indiana, Navy, North Carolina and Northwestern.

BU is returning to Olympia Fields for a fifth consecutive season. BU placed ninth at the 2013 event, third in 2014, tied for 12th in 2015 and 10th last season. The 2014 third-place finish was the Bears’ second tournament under head coach Mike McGraw, who is now in his fourth season leading the program.

The Bears finished in second place at the Gopher Invitational in their only previous tournament this season. Matthew Perrine tied for fifth place individually, and Garrett May won the sister tournament, the Gopher Individual, by 11 strokes following a school-record 63 in the final round.

Perrine moves into the No. 1 spot in the lineup for the first time in his collegiate career. His tie for fifth place at the Gopher Invitational was his ninth consecutive top-10 finish in regular season tournaments.

Braden Bailey is in the No. 2 spot after tying for 10th place at the Gopher Invitational. It’s his second time in the No. 2 spot and the 10th straight tournament he’s played No. 1 or No. 2 for the Bears.

Cooper Dossey remains in the No. 3 spot for a fifth consecutive tournament following a tie for 18th place at the Gopher Invite. Freshman Ryan Grider moves up one spot to No. 4 after tying for 13th place in his collegiate debut, and May joins the lineup in the No. 5 spot following his record performance in the Gopher Individual.

Tee times for all three rounds begins at 8 a.m. CT from the first and 10th tees. The Bears begin from No. 1 in pairings with golfers from Indiana and North Carolina for Friday’s first round. May is up first at 8 a.m., and he’ll be followed in nine-minute intervals by Grider, Dossey, Bailey and Perrine, respectively.

Live scoring for the Fighting Illini Invitational is available at www.golfstat.com.

