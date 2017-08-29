Baylor offering Hurricane Harvey victims free tickets to season opener

WACO - Baylor football is offering free tickets to Saturday's season opener against Liberty to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Families affected by the storm can submit an online form to request up to eight free tickets. Those fans will also be given a parking pass and a complimentary meal in the Baylor Sports Network tent.

McLane Stadium will also host a Friday night matchup of two top ten ranked FCS programs, Sam Houston State versus Richmond.

Kick off for the Sam Houston State-Richmond matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, and admission is free for all fans.

“We are honored Sam Houston State and Richmond will play in McLane Stadium,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “This is a small gesture to hopefully provide some relief in an incredibly difficult time, and to assist two of the nation’s premier FCS programs. We will do everything possible to provide the student-athletes, coaches and their fans a first-class experience.”

Friday's matchup was originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bowers Stadium on the Sam Houston State campus in Huntsville, Texas, but it was postponed due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

“We remain committed to serving as a resource for additional programs as they deal with the flooding from Hurricane Harvey,” Rhoades said. “We will continue to pray for those affected by the storm, along with the first responders and civilians who are selflessly working to assist those in need.”

Baylor’s 2017 season opener is at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Bears face Liberty on Fan Appreciation Day, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a cooling towel and the first 500 kids in the berm seating to receive sunglasses.

Limited tickets are available by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000 or ordering online here.

