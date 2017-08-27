Baylor offers to help the Rice football team in wake of Harvey

The Rice football team is making its way back to the United States after opening its season against Stanford in Sydney, Australia. The Owls don't know when they will be able to make it to Houston due to the extreme flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Per a tweet from Fox 26's Mark Berman, Rice head coach David Baliff has spoken with Baylor AD Mack Rhoades and SMU head football coach Chad Morris. Both have offered to help the Owls while they wait out the weather.

SMU's @coachchadmorris & @BaylorAthletics AD Mack Rhoades offer help2 @RiceFootball returning 2Houston from Australia after losing 2Stanford pic.twitter.com/XZeSREYLUu — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 27, 2017

The Owls will fly to Los Angeles before they head back to Texas.

Rice is set to face UT-El Paso in El Paso on September 9 and then at Houston on September 16.

