Baylor Soccer Adds Assistant Coach Matt Smith to Staff

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer added a new member to its coaching staff as Matt Smith left his post as head women’s soccer coach at Limestone College (Gaffney, South Carolina) to become an assistant coach for the Bears, BU head coach Paul Jobson announced Monday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Matt and his wife Heather to the Baylor family,” Jobson said. “I have known them both for many years and have seen Matt develop into a phenomenal coach. How he approaches the game and how he pours into student-athletes is a perfect fit for our program as we continue to produce excellence in the classroom and on the soccer field.”

Smith, who fills the void after four-year assistant coach Anna Maddox left the program during the winter, will work with the goalkeepers and aid in recruiting for Baylor.

While at Limestone, Smith became the program’s all-time winningest coach with an impressive 80-38-10 record in seven years. The Saints had just four winning seasons in the 20 years prior to his arrival, and Smith notched 10 or more wins five times.

Under Smith’s guidance, the Saints broke the program record for most wins in a season three times (2011, 2015 and 2016) while five of his teams rank at the top of the Limestone record book for most wins in a year. The Saints achieved their best seasons in program history in 2016 with an 18-2 mark.

In 2015, he guided Limestone to its first Conference Carolinas Tournament Championship and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. The Saints added a regular season title in 2016, and followed that up with a second consecutive tournament crown and NCAA appearance.

Named the 2016 Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year, Smith has mentored four All-Americans while at Limestone and coached 38 all-conference selections and 19 All-Southeast Region recipients.

During his seven years in Gaffney, the Saints had a student-athlete named Conference Carolinas Player of the Year four times and Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Smith’s teams also excelled in the classroom, earning three NSCAA Team Academic Awards while overseeing the first player in team history to be named NSCAA Scholar All-American following the 2015 campaign.

Prior his time at Limestone, Smith spent five seasons as the assistant women’s soccer coach at Presbyterian College. His duties included working with the goalkeepers while also helping in recruiting and making travel plans for the team.

Smith played an instrumental part in helping PC make the transition from an NCAA Division II school to a Division I member institution and helping the program gain membership into the Big South Conference. During Presbyterian’s first season at the DI level, he helped lead the team to a 6-7-1 overall mark after the Blue Hose closed out the regular season with three straight wins over VMI, High Point and Radford.

Before starting his coaching career, Smith played one season with the Nashville Metros of the Professional Development League (PDL) and guided the team to an 18-11 record. He earned TransSouth All-Freshman honors while at Trevecca Nazarene University before transferring to Cumberland University for his final two seasons of eligibility. In high school, Smith was considered a Top-50 player in South Carolina after leading Irmo High School to a State Championship during his senior year.

The Columbia, S.C. native is a member of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) and has coached with the South Carolina Olympic Development Program and the Columbia United Football Club. He holds a NSCAA National and State goalkeeping license.

Smith graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 2009.