Baylor Soccer Adds Kentucky Transfer to 2018 Roster

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer picked up an instant boost of experience to its backline, adding Kentucky junior transfer Danielle Hayden to its 2018 roster, announced Monday by head coach Paul Jobson.

“We are really looking forward to getting Danielle plugged into the team this spring,” Jobson said. “She is a fantastic player that will fit into our back line very well. She will not only bring great experience from her time in the SEC, but she is a fantastic individual as well.”

The Indianapolis native was a top contributor for the Wildcats in 2017, appearing in all 20 matches and making nine starts in her sophomore season.

In 2016, Hayden appeared in 17 matches, making 11 starts as a true freshman. She collected an assist out of the backline and was 2-for-3 in shots on goal.

Hayden played club ball for the Indiana Fire ECNL (Westfield) organization under coach Mark Castro.

She is a 2016 graduate of Pike High School in Indianapolis, lettering all four seasons for the Red Devils under coach Warner Moses. She was all-conference her junior and senior year, earning all-state in her senior campaign.

The Bears will return as many as 21 for the 2018 season, including seven starters. Hayden will provide much needed depth for a backline that graduated three starters, including Precious Akanyirige, Delanie Davis, and Caitlin Schwartz.

