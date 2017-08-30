Baylor Soccer Adjusts Start Time on Sunday's Ball State Match

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer’s match with the Ball State Cardinals, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 at noon, will now kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field, announced Wednesday afternoon by the respective head coaches.

The Bears got a rare weekend off, with the team’s last competition coming against the Rice Owls in Houston on Thursday, Aug. 24, ending in a 0-0 draw. The Sunday match with HBU in Houston was relocated and rescheduled to Waco for Monday evening, but flooding led to the match being cancelled altogether.

© 2017 KCEN-TV