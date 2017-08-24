Baylor Soccer Draws with Rice in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Baylor soccer (2-0-1) took it the full 110 minutes, ending its match with the Rice Owls (1-1-1) in a scoreless tie on Thursday evening at Holloway Field in Houston.

After dominating the shot count in the first period (10-1), the Owls actually took a 10-8 edge in attempts over the next period and two overtime periods.

Baylor kept a comfortable advantage in shots on goal, outpacing the Owls, 8-4. Baylor goalkeeper Hannah Parrish worked her second clean sheet of the season, gloving three saves and keeping the Owls off the board.

NOTES

*Baylor (18 shots) were kept below 20 shots attempted for the first time this season.

*Aline De Lima led both sides in both shots (6) and shots on goal (3), with several attempts narrowly missing or hitting the post.

*A total of five yellow cards were issued, including two for Rice and one each for Precious Akanyirige, Jackie Crowther, and Aline De Lima.

*The match had an astounding 36 total fouls, with Baylor knocked for 20 and Rice for 16.

*Baylor had seven players go all 110 minutes in the match, including Hannah Parrish, Precious Akanyirige, Kylie Ross, Sarah King, Julie James, Ariel Leach, and Aline De Lima.

STAT OF THE MATCH

42-6 – the advantage for Baylor over its opponents on shots in the first period this season, taking a 10-1 edge in tonight’s match.

QUOTES OF THE MATCH

“I think any time you play an in-state team, you’re fighting for in-state bragging rights. All of our players know each other really well so it bumps up the level of competition. I’ve said from the beginning, we’re going to have a target on our backs because we’re Baylor, we’re a good team, we play in a big-time conference. We’re not the underdog anymore. We’re not going to surprise anybody. We’ve known their staff for a long time, so we know each other and we know what we’re each trying to do. That’s part of the fun of the game.” – Baylor head coach Paul Jobson

WHAT’S NEXT

After postponing Sunday’s match with Houston Baptist, the Bears tentatively do not have a match on the schedule until Friday, Sept. 1, vs. UTSA in Waco.

