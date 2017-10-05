Baylor Soccer Faces Texas Tech in Lone Weekend Match

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer (7-3-2, 1-2-1 Big 12) gets a rare single-match weekend of Big 12 play, hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-4-1, 1-2-1 Big 12) on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Bears look for a bounce-back win, going 0-1-1 on a road trip to Oklahoma last weekend that included a draw with OU and a 1-0 overtime loss to No. 19 Oklahoma State.

Friday’s match is the first-ever Pups at the Pitch night, where fans are encouraged to bring their dogs out to Betty Lou, with free bandanas and treats while supplies last. Per university policy, the following breeds are prohibited: pit bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, and any hybrids mixed with these breeds.

For the first time in program history, all home matches will feature a live streaming video and radio broadcast, available to subscribers on BaylorBears.com/allaccess.

Baylor has also partnered with La Mejor Waco (106.1 FM) to offer a Spanish radio simulcast of all eight Baylor soccer home matches.

MATCH INFO

Fri., Oct. 6 vs. Texas Tech @ 7 p.m. CT

Betty Lou Mays Field

BAYLOR BEARS

2017 Record: 7-3-2

2017 Big 12 Record: 1-2-1

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 28-16-7 (3rd season)

BU: 28-16-7 (3rd season)

TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS

2017 Record: 8-4-1

2017 Big 12 Record: 1-2-1

Head Coach: Tom Stone

Career: 118-67-23 (11th season)

TTU: 118-67-23 (11th season)

Series: BU leads, 14-5-3

Streak: BU has won 1

First Meeting: Oct. 18, 1996

BU won 1-0 in Lubbock

Last Meeting: Oct. 9, 2016

BU won 1-0 in Lubbock

Jobson vs TTU: 1-0-1

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Baylor hosts the Red Raiders in BU’s penultimate regular season home game at Betty Lou, looking to bounce back in the only match of the weekend for the Bears.

* Baylor’s offense stumbled in last weekend’s road trip to Oklahoma, finishing overtime matches at OU and No. 19 OSU without a goal scored. The Bears drew with the Sooners and dropped a golden goal to the Cowgirls.

* Baylor topped the Red Raiders, 1-0, in Lubbock in 2016. The tightly-contested game continued an 11-year, 12-match streak where the teams either drew or the victory was decided by a single goal. The last multiple-goal margin of victory came in 2005, when the Bears took a 3-1 win in Waco.

* Baylor ranks 15th in the country and first in the Big 12 in goals-against-average, with a 0.470 mark.

* True freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt ranks 22nd in the country and third in the Big 12 in goals-against (.530).

* Wandt and the Baylor defense have posted a .839 save percentage, ranking 54th in the country and second in the Big 12.

* Baylor’s .583 shutout percentage ranks 25th in the country and 2nd in the Big 12.

* Baylor has had 10 or more wins in ten of its 21 seasons as a program and has done so in five of the last seven years under Marci and now Paul Jobson, who enters his third season as head coach, 10th at Baylor overall.

* BU has had at least eight wins in eight straight seasons and has won at least one match at the Big 12 Championship nine times in 14 appearances, including five in a row.

* Junior midfielder Julie James was Baylor’s lone representative on the 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Team after being named 2016 All-Big 12 and NSCAA All-Region.

* Baylor was chosen fifth in the 2017 Big 12 preseason poll after finishing tied for third in 2016.

* From July 23-26, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes served on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA. The mission team served the children of Guatemala City and shared the love of Christ through the game of soccer.

* Baylor had 10 or more (13) Academic All-Big 12 selections in 2016 for the 10th straight season (10 first team, two second team).

