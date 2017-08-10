Baylor Soccer Picked Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

IRVING, Texas – Baylor soccer was tabbed fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Thursday by the conference office.

Voted on by the league’s coaches, the Bears have been selected in the top-five in five of the last six seasons.

The Bears received 47 points in the poll, trailing unanimous top selection West Virginia (81), Kansas (71), Oklahoma (57), and Texas Tech (55). BU is picked ahead of Oklahoma State (38), TCU (37), Texas (32), Iowa State (23), and Kansas State (9), playing in the program’s second season since adding soccer, the first in which K-State will join the conference slate.

Baylor closes out its preseason fall camp with an exhibition with Abilene Christian on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. CT at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Bears will open the 2017 regular season on Friday, Aug. 18, against Louisiana-Lafayette, hosting the first annual Pack the House Night where all tickets are just $1. Tickets can be purchased at https://baylorbea.rs/SoccerTickets17 or by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000.

PRESEASON BIG 12 COACHES POLL

Rank Team Points

1. West Virginia (9)* 81

2. Kansas (1) 71

3. Oklahoma 57

4. Texas Tech 55

5. Baylor 47

6. Oklahoma State 38

7. TCU 37

8. Texas 32

9. Iowa State 23

10. Kansas State 9

* Unanimous

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

