Baylor Soccer Swings Through Kansas for Pair of Weekend Matches

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Baylor soccer (8-3-2, 2-2-1 Big 12) takes its last trip outside of the Texas borders in the regular season, set for the team’s first meeting with K-State (6-6-1, 1-3-0 Big 12) on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. in Manhattan before closing the weekend with Kansas (6-6-2, 1-2-1 Big 12) on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. in Lawrence.

Baylor is coming off a solid outing, posting a 3-0 shutout of Texas Tech on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Bears and Wildcats will meet for the first time, with K-State playing in its second season as a program and the first as a full participating member of Big 12 play.

Baylor has had tough sledding in recent years with the Jayhawks, with KU winning the previous four meetings between the squads.

For the first time in program history, all road matches will feature a live streaming radio broadcast, available to subscribers on BaylorBears.com/allaccess.

MATCH INFO

Fri., Oct. 6 vs. Texas Tech @ 7 p.m. CT

Betty Lou Mays Field

Stats: www.BaylorBears.com

Audio: www.BaylorBears.com/allaccess

Video: www.BaylorBears.com/allaccess

BAYLOR BEARS

2017 Record: 8-3-2

2017 Big 12 Record: 2-2-1

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 29-16-7 (3rd season)

BU: 29-16-7 (3rd season)

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

2017 Record: 6-6-1

2017 Big 12 Record: 1-3

Head Coach: Mike Dibbini

Career: 265-87-34 (18th season)

KSU: 10-15-4 (2nd season)

Series: First meeting

Streak: First meeting

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

2017 Record: 6-6-2

2017 Big 12 Record: 1-2-1

Head Coach: Mark Francis

Career: 232-173-29 (22nd season)

KU: 199-148-28 (19th season)

Series: KU leads, 11-9-2

Streak: KU has won 4

First Meeting: Oct. 29, 1996

BU won 1-0 in Lawrence

Last Meeting: Oct. 23, 2016

KU won 3-1 in Waco

Jobson vs KU: 0-3

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Baylor takes its final out-of-state road trip of the regular season, facing Kansas State and Kansas as the Bears continue down the final stretch of Big 12 regular season play.

* Baylor is coming off of one of its most dominating performances of the season, taking a 3-0 victory over Texas Tech on Friday, Oct. 6.

* Baylor opens the weekend at K-State, facing the Wildcats for the first time since KSU added soccer in 2016. The 2017 season is the first for KSU as a full participant in Big 12 play.

* Baylor is looking to end a recent rough patch against the Jayhawks, with KU winning the last four meetings between the squads. The Bears look for their first win in Lawrence since a 3-1 victory in 2011.

* Baylor ranks 12th in the country and first in the Big 12 in goals-against-average, with a 0.436 mark.

* True freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt ranks 14th in the country and first in the Big 12 in goals-against (.479).

* Baylor’s .615 shutout percentage ranks 19th in the country and first in the Big 12.

* Baylor has had 10 or more wins in ten of its 21 seasons as a program and has done so in five of the last seven years under Marci and now Paul Jobson, who enters his third season as head coach, 10th at Baylor overall.

* BU has had at least eight wins in, now, nine straight seasons and has won at least one match at the Big 12 Championship nine times in 14 appearances, including five in a row.

* Junior midfielder Julie James was Baylor’s lone representative on the 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Team after being named 2016 All-Big 12 and NSCAA All-Region.

* Baylor was chosen fifth in the 2017 Big 12 preseason poll after finishing tied for third in 2016.

* From July 23-26, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes served on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA. The mission team served the children of Guatemala City and shared the love of Christ through the game of soccer.

* Baylor had 10 or more (13) Academic All-Big 12 selections in 2016 for the 10th straight season (10 first team, three second team).

