Baylor Soccer Takes Weekend Trip to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Baylor soccer (7-2-1) is set for another packed weekend of Big 12 play, trekking north to take on Oklahoma (2-8-1) on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. in Norman and No. 19 Oklahoma State (8-1-2) on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. in Stillwater.

Baylor is fresh off a split weekend to open the Big 12 season, dropping 2-1 overtime decision to No. 5 West Virginia before bouncing back with a 1-0 golden goal win over Iowa State.

For the first time in program history, all road matches will feature a live streaming radio broadcast, available to subscribers on BaylorBears.com/allaccess.

MATCH INFO

Fri., Sept. 29 at OU @ 7 p.m. CT

John Crain Field

Stats: www.BaylorBears.com

Audio: www.BaylorBears.com/allaccess

Video: www.SoonerSports/liveevents

Sun., Oct. 1 at OSU @ 1 p.m. CT

Cowgirl Soccer Complex

Stats: www.OKState.com

Audio: www.BaylorBears.com/allaccess

Video: Facebook.com/OSUAthletics

BAYLOR BEARS

2017 Record: 7-2-1

2017 Big 12 Record: 1-1-0

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 28-15-6 (3rd season)

BU: 28-15-6 (3rd season)

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

2017 Record: 2-8-1

2017 Big 12 Record: 0-1-0

Head Coach:Matt Potter

Career: 133-114-40 (15th season)

OU: 47-53-15 (6th season)

Series: BU leads, 9-7-5

Streak: BU has won 4

First Meeting: Sept. 7, 1997

OU won 1-0 in Norman

Last Meeting: Oct. 7, 2016

BU won 2-0 in Norman

Jobson vs OU: 2-0

OKLAHOMA STATE COWGIRLS

2017 Record: 8-1-2

2017 Big 12 Record: 1-0-0

Head Coach: Colin Carmichael

Career: 164-70-34 (13th season)

OSU: 164-70-34 (13th season)

Series: BU leads, 11-9-3

Streak: BU has won 2

First Meeting: Sept. 13, 1996

BU tied 2-2 in Waco

Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2016

BU won 1-0 in Stillwater

Jobson vs OSU: 2-0

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Baylor’s road swing across the Red River into Oklahoma puts BU’s unbeaten road record of 2-0-1 on the line, adding a ranked opponent (No. 19 Oklahoma State) to the Bears’ schedule for the second-straight weekend.

* Baylor split last week’s Big 12 opener weekend, dropping a 2-1 decision in overtime to West Virginia before knocking off Iowa State 1-0 in OT. The Bears are 2-1-1 in extra time contests this season.

* BU took wins over both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in 2016, maintaining all-time series leads over OU (9-7-5) and OSU (11-9-3).

* Baylor ranks 12th in the country and second in the Big 12 in goals-against-average, with a 0.478 mark.

* True freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt ranks 27th in the country and fourth in the Big 12 in goals-against (.561).

* Wandt and the Baylor defense have posted a .853 save percentage, ranking 32nd in the country and at the top of the Big 12.

* Baylor’s .600 shutout percentage ranks 22nd in the country and 2nd in the Big 12.

* Baylor has had 10 or more wins in ten of its 21 seasons as a program and has done so in five of the last seven years under Marci and now Paul Jobson, who enters his third season as head coach, 10th at Baylor overall.

* BU has had at least eight wins in eight straight seasons and has won at least one match at the Big 12 Championship nine times in 14 appearances, including five in a row.

* Junior midfielder Julie James was Baylor’s lone representative on the 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Team after being named 2016 All-Big 12 and NSCAA All-Region.

* Baylor was chosen fifth in the 2017 Big 12 preseason poll after finishing tied for third in 2016.

* From July 23-26, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes served on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA. The mission team served the children of Guatemala City and shared the love of Christ through the game of soccer.

* Baylor had 10 or more (13) Academic All-Big 12 selections in 2016 for the 10th straight season (10 first team, two second team).

