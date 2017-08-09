Baylor Soccer's James Named Preseason All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 11-member 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, announced Wednesday by the conference office.

Voted on by the league’s coaches, the preseason honor is BU’s 12th in program history and gives the Bears five straight seasons with at least one player on the list.

The Fairview, Texas, native is coming off a career season, scoring three goals and recording career highs in both assists (5) and points (11). James was named to the NSCAA All-Central Region third team and All-Big 12 first team for her performance on the pitch. She also excelled in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big 12 first team, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, and the Baylor Dean’s List recognition.

Baylor closes out its preseason fall camp with an exhibition with Abilene Christian on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. CT at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Bears will open the 2017 regular season on Friday, Aug. 18, against Louisiana-Lafayette, hosting the first annual Pack the House Night where all tickets are just $1. Tickets can be purchased at https://baylorbea.rs/SoccerTickets17 or by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000.

PRESEASON All-BIG 12 TEAM

Pos. Name, School

GK Rylee Foster, West Virginia

D Paige Welch, Oklahoma

D Amandine Pierre-Louis, West Virginia

D Bianca St. Georges, West Virginia

MF Julie James, Baylor

MF Jordie Harr, Texas Tech

MF Carla Portillo, West Virginia

F Emma Heckendorn, TCU

F Cyera Hintzen, Texas

F Michaela Abam, West Virginia^

F Sh’Nia Gordon, West Virginia

^ - Unanimous Selection

