Baylor Softball Duo Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball took home both Big 12 weekly honors, with Kelsee Selman named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Shelby McGlaun named Big 12 Player of the Week, announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

For Selman, the senior pitcher had an incredible week in the circle, helping lead the Lady Bears to four wins over top-20 opponents in one of the nation’s biggest tournaments, the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif.

The Lufkin, Texas, native posted a 3-0 record, adding a save, all coming against ranked opponents. Selman notched a complete-game, two-hit shutout over No. 14 Michigan, a complete game win over No. 7/8 Washington, and a win in relief over No. 8/7 UCLA. The save was closing out the win over No. 20 Arizona State.

She finished with a 1.45 ERA, facing some of the most potent offensive lineups in the country, holding her opponents to just four total runs, with 14 strikeouts in 19.1 innings of work.

The award is the first for the senior, in her second season at Baylor after transferring from LSU.

For McGlaun, the freshman had a breakout weekend at the plate, posting a .500 average with the highest slugging percentage of any Big 12 hitter over the week’s contests (1.214).

The Humble, Texas, native led the Big 12 with three home runs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with No. 14 Michigan and two against No. 8/7 UCLA, a game that McGlaun would finish going 4-for-4 with five RBI.

“Goose” McGlaun finished the five games totaling nine RBI and 17 total bases, both leading the conference.

The frosh slugger pulled double duty, pitching an inning in relief against No. 20 Arizona State and taking a one-hitter into the sixth with Cal State Fullerton.

She was picked to her first collegiate weekly honor, the second player of the week for Baylor this season, repeating Shelby Friudenberg’s award from last week. McGlaun is the first freshman to pick up one of the two weekly honors in the Big 12 this season.

Selman is Baylor’s first Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for 2017, giving Baylor three total awards through the first four weeks of the season, most in the conference.

BIG 12 SOFTBALL WEEKLY AWARDS

Date Player Pitcher February 14 Taylor Dodson, KU, UT, Sr. Alexis Reid, KU, So. February 21 Sami Williams, ISU, 2B, So. Emma Hylen, ISU, So. February 28 Shelby Friudenberg, BU, IF, Jr. Tiarra Davis, UT, Sr. March 7 Shelby McGlaun, BU, IF/P, Fr. Kelsee Selman, BU, P, Sr.

