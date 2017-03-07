Baylor Softball Postpones Doubleheader with Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – Baylor softball will postpone today’s scheduled doubleheader with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, announced Tuesday by the team’s head coaches.
With a severe weather front expected to blow through Louisiana on Tuesday evening, the two sides have opted to reschedule a single-game contest for Thursday, March 9, at 4 p.m. CT.
Baylor is still expecting to face Northwestern State in a doubleheader in Natchitoches, La., on Wednesday afternoon, with games scheduled for 5 and 7:30 p.m.
