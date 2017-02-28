Baylor Softball's Friudenberg Earns Big 12 SB Weekly Honor

System.Object

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball’s Shelby Friudenberg was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the Week, announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.

The junior infielder picked up her second career conference weekly honor, last earning the award on April 21, 2015, during her freshman All-America campaign.

A native of Bruceville, Texas, Friudenberg hit .400 on the week, breaking through with an explosion of offensive production.

Friudenberg smashed three home runs, her first of the 2017 season, with all three coming on the opening day of the weekend’s Baylor Invitational.

The first, facing SIUE, gave Friudenberg the 30th home run of her Baylor career, becoming just the fifth player in program history to eclipse the 30+ mark. She would go on to notch two more in the evening game with UMass.

The junior All-American finished the seven-game slate of games with a .850 slugging mark, nine RBI, three runs, and eight hits, earning a spot on the Baylor Invitational All-Tournament team.

The award marks the first conference weekly award for the program this year, coming in the third week of the 2017 season.

Baylor kicks off a nine-game road swing this weekend, taking part in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., on March 3-5.

BIG 12 SOFTBALL WEEKLY AWARDS

Date Player Pitcher February 14 Taylor Dodson, KU, UT, Sr. Alexis Reid, KU, So. February 21 Sami Williams, ISU, 2B, So. Emma Hylen, ISU, So. February 28 Shelby Friudenberg, BU, IF, Jr. Tiarra Davis, UT, Sr.

