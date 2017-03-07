Baylor Softball's Selman Named National Pitcher of the Week

System.Object

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball’s senior pitcher Kelsee Selman was recognized as the nation’s top pitcher by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for the previous week of competition, announced by the association on Tuesday afternoon.

Named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Pitcher of the Week, Selman was unbeatable in the circle, lifting Baylor to four wins over top-20 competition, playing in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif.

The senior pitcher finished off her week of play with a 1.45 ERA, facing some of the highest ranked offensive lineups in the country, while holding the opposing hitters to four total runs and striking out 14 in a total of 19.1 innings pitched.

The Lufkin, Texas, product posted a 3-0 record for the Lady Bears and added a save, with all four appearances coming against ranked opponents. Highlights from her week included a complete-game, two-hit shutout against No. 14 Michigan, a complete game victory facing No. 7/8 Washington, and a win in relief versus No. 8/7 UCLA. Selman’s save came in closing out the first win of the weekend, downing No. 20 Arizona State.

The nod marked the second-consecutive year with a national weekly honor for a Baylor pitcher, joining Heather Stearns who took home the award in 2016. Selman and Stearns are joined by Lisa Ferguson (2007) as the only three recipients of the national honors in BU program history.

