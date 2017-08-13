Baylor Sprinter Wil London and Team USA win Silver in 4x400M Relay at World Championships

Courtesy: NBC Sports (Photo: KCEN Editor, NBC)

LONDON - Waco native and current Baylor sprinter Wil London competed in the 4x400 Meter Relay at the IAAF World Championships on Sunday.

London and Team USA posted the fastest time in the world for this year in the semifinals on Saturday. In the finals London ran the leadoff leg. The 19-year-old would end up with the fastest opener split with a time of 44.08 seconds. USA lead the way until the final straightaway, where former Texas A&M sprinter Fred Kerley would come up just short.

Trinidad and Tobago would come from behind and take Gold with a time of 2:58.12

Team USA took home Silver with a time of 2:58.61.

