Baylor Track & Field: DMR Produces Third-Best Time In School History

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - The Baylor women’s distance medley relay squad of Gabby Satterlee, Kiana Hawn, Alison Andrews-Paul and Maggie Montoya produced a season-best time of 11:05.68, while placing seventh at the Alex Wilson Invitational Saturday at the Loftus Sports Center.

The time, which currently sits No. 10 nationally, was the third-fastest in school history and improved upon BU’s previous season-best mark of 11:12.39. Only the top 12 relay times in the country qualify for the national meet.

After the distance medley relay, Hawn raced individually in the 400 meters, securing third place with a personal-best time of 53.32. Hawn’s previous season-best time was 54.34 and her career-best indoor mark was 54.13.

“It was a really good day. To run the third-fastest time in school history is outstanding. All the girls ran well. The race was loaded. It was the fastest DMR race that I can remember. We got back a little bit and Maggie ran from the back to have a really outstanding split of 4:36. We are sitting 10th in the country, so we will see if that gets us in. When you drop seven seconds off your previous season-best that is impressive.” - head coach Todd Harbour on the race

Baylor will now travel to the Big 12 Indoor Championship, Feb. 24-25, in Ames, Iowa.

