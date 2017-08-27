Baylor Volleyball Sweeps UC Santa Barbara

WACO, TEXAS - Baylor volleyball (2-1) closed out the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational with an emphatic three-set victory over UC Santa Barbara, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14, Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Redshirt sophomore Shelly Fanning recorded 13 kills on 17 swings for a .765 clip, good for the fourth-best attack percentage all-time in a three-set match in program history (minimum 10 kills).

Freshman Yossiana Pressley contributed 12 kills on a .267 attack effort in the sweep. Hannah Lockin dished out 33 assists to lead the Bears at the setter spot.

BU got off to a shaky start as head coach Ryan McGuyre was forced to call an early timeout, trailing 7-4. The Bears turned up the intensity and rattled off six of the next seven points to take the two-point advantage. Pressley’s seven kills in the first set led BU to the 25-19 win.

The Bears kept the momentum as they jumped out to a 7-3 lead that they would never relinquish. Fanning ended the second frame with three straight kills to give Baylor the 2-0 advantage.

Pressley led the Bears with two early kills in set three, and seniors Camryn Freiberg and Tola Itiola set up match point with a block.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Bears held UCSB to a -.009 hitting efficiency, forcing 25 attack errors.

• Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley combined for 22 kills in the sweep.

• Jana Brusek led Baylor with 13 digs in the back row.

• The Bears are now 1-1 all-time against UC Santa Barbara.

STAT OF THE MATCH

.765 – the new fourth-best attack efficiency in a three-set match (minimum 10 kills) set by Shelly Fanning.

TOP QUOTE

“We got (Shelly) in a position where she’s comfortable. I think she’s elevating and jumping higher than ever. With (Hannah) Lockin who takes the ball really high also, they’re both able to play high and she’s hitting out of her hands faster. Part of it is the growth and maturity of the other girls understanding that we have digs that create kills for middles. That’s got to be a staple for our defense.” -head coach Ryan McGuyre

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears hit the road to compete in the Cougar Challenge, hosted by Washington State. BU faces the Cougars Thursday at 10 p.m. CT in Pullman, Wash.

