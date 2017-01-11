Baylor WBB: #2 Baylor 77, TCU 54

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES

• Baylor is 5-0 to start Big 12 play for the sixth time (2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2016-17).

• Baylor has won 22 consecutive Big 12 regular season games since its loss at Oklahoma State in last year's conference opener.

• Baylor has won 51 straight home games, dating back to March 2, 2014 in a loss to 11th-ranked West Virginia.

• Baylor has won 177 straight home games vs. non-ranked opponents, dating back to an April 4, 2003 loss to Auburn in the WNIT finals.

• Baylor leads TCU, 32-5, in the all-time series, and has won 21 straight.

• Under head coach Kim Mulkey, the Lady Bears are 9-0 against the Horned Frogs.

• In home games played, Baylor holds a 16-2 edge in Waco.

• Baylor's starting lineup featured Nina Davis, Kristy Wallace, Alexis Prince, Kalani Brown, and Alexis Jones -- the group is 5-0 on the season as a starting unit.

• 195 of Baylor's 225 wins since 2010-11 have been by 10 points or more, and only 11 times in that span has its winning margin been five points or fewer.

• In 570 of 582 games under Mulkey, the Lady Bears have held their opponent at or below 50 percent field goal shooting, with only five of those efforts coming in the last 13 years.

• In Baylor's last 382 games, only two opponents (Stanford, .509, and West Virginia, .500) have shot 50 percent or above. In the 2013 season, the Cardinal broke BU's 217-game streak of holding opponents below 50 percent or less shooting from the floor. BU's current string is 94 games.

• Baylor is 489-93 all-time under Mulkey.

• Baylor is 883-491 all-time in its 43rd season.

• Baylor is 225-17 over the past 6 seasons and 123-6 in Big 12 play during the span -- 105-6 in regular season conference play and 18-0 in Big 12 tournament play.

• Baylor is 100-28 in January games under Mulkey and 4-0 this season.

TEAM NOTES

• Baylor has scored 75 or more points in 16 of its 17 games this season.

• Baylor is 435-26 when leading at half under Mulkey and 15-0 this season.

• Baylor is 457-19 when outshooting its opponent under Mulkey.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

• Alexis Jones (113 career three-pointers made) moved into ninth all-time at BU, passing Jordan Davis (111 from 2001-03, 2004-06).

• Jones (14 points) scored in double figures for 4th straight game, 12th time this season and 78th time in her career.

• Lauren Cox (19 points) scored in double figures for the 2nd straight game and 7th time this season.

• Cox (4 blocks) tied a career high in blocks.

• Kalani Brown (39 blocks during sophomore season) moved into a tie for 5th on BU’s sophomore blocks list (Jackie Reiter, 1981-82).

• Brown (6 blocks) tied a career high in blocks.

• Alexis Prince (10 points) scored in double figures for the 9th time this season and 30th time in her career.

• Prince (6 assists) set a season high in assists.

• Prince (9 rebounds) tied a season high in rebounds.

• Kristy Wallace (7 steals) set a career high in steals.

