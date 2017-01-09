Baylor WBB: Brown Picks Up Second Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball sophomore Kalani Brown earned her second Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honor of the season and her career, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Brown led the Lady Bears to a pair of Big 12 road wins at No. 17/16 West Virginia and at Oklahoma State, averaging a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds. She shot .714 (10-14) from the floor to pace the squad on the week and went .867 (13-15) from the charity stripe.

Against the Mountaineers, Brown registered her third double-double in four games with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the team’s sixth ranked win of the season. It was her fifth double-double of the season and the sixth of her career. She sunk 6-of-8 (.750) field goal attempts in the contest, playing 22 minutes of the game.

The Slidell, La., native posted a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds against the Cowgirls, finishing one board shy of another double-double. Brown was a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line, setting a career-high for free throws made in a game. She went 4-of-6 from the floor, while adding three assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes played.

The Lady Bears are back in action inside the Ferrell Center against TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT).