Baylor WBB Hosts Halloween Exhibition Tuesday

WACO, Texas – No. 3-ranked Baylor women’s basketball hosts Tarleton State in exhibition action on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. In the spirit of Halloween, kids 14 and under can trick-or-treat at halftime in the Stone Room, located inside the Ferrell Center, and participate in an in-arena costume contest judged by mascots Bruiser and Marigold.

It is the first opportunity for fans to check out the Lady Bears’ roster of 10, comprised of two seniors, one junior, three sophomores and four freshmen.

Baylor returns six letterwinners and two starters from last year’s NCAA Elite Eight squad, including junior All-American and 2018 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Kalani Brown and senior Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and co-captain Kristy Wallace. Also returning for the Lady Bears are 2017 Big 12 Sixth Man Award winner and 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection sophomore Lauren Cox, senior co-captain Dekeiya Cohen, sophomore Natalie Chou and sophomore Juicy Landrum.

After graduating a successful class of seniors, 18th-year head coach Kim Mulkey bolstered the Lady Bear roster with the addition of the No. 2 ranked recruiting class (Prospect Nation), comprised of Alexis Morris, Trinity Oliver, Didi Richards and Moon Ursin. The class was also ranked No. 4 nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Tarleton State, which won the Lone Star Conference Championship last year, was picked to finish third in conference standings this season based on a vote of head coaches, sports information directors and media representatives.

Sophomore forward Mackenzie Hailey, last year’s LSC Newcomer of the Year and All-LSC second team honoree, was tabbed LSC Preseason Player of the Year. She averaged 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest as a freshman. The TexAnns return two more starters, in senior guard Tiara Tatum and sophomore guard Kylie Collins, who averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 points per game, respectively, last season.

The TexAnns averaged 66.1 points per game last season and shot an efficient .402 from the floor. Tarleton State is led by fourth-year head coach Misty Wilson, who has compiled a 50-35 record overall and a 31-21 mark in LSC action in her tenure.

Baylor will play another exhibition against Washburn on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in Waco, before tipping off the regular season against Lamar on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., inside the Ferrell Center. Several ticket packages are available for purchase through the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office online at www.BaylorBears.com/tickets or by phone at 254-710-1000.

To follow along on Tuesday evening, fans can watch the Lady Bears via Baylor All-Access. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (color) will call the action in their 22nd and 21st seasons, respectively. Links to video and live stats are available on the women’s basketball schedule page at www.BaylorBears.com .

