Baylor Women's Tennis Falls to No. 10 Michigan

WACO, TEXAS - WACO, Texas - The Baylor women’s tennis team (6-1) dropped their first match of the season, 7-0, to No. 10 Michigan (7-1) on Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines lead the all-time series 3-1.

The Lady Bears dropped the doubles point after Michigan pair Valeria Patiuk and Chiara Lommer defeated senior Rhiann Newborn and sophomore Karina Traxler, 6-2, at No. 3 doubles. No. 40 doubles duo Mira Ruder-Hook and Brienne Minor followed with a win over Lady Bears’ No 2 duo of junior Theresa Van Zyl and sophomore Elizabeth Profit, 6-4.

At the No. 1 doubles spot, freshmen Jessica Hinojosa and Angelina Shakhraichuk were in a tight battle with No. 3 ranked Michigan duo Kate Fahey and Alex Najarian, 6-5, before the doubles point was earned, leaving the match unfinished.

The Wolverines continued their victory streak with two-set wins in each singles spot. No. 26 Fahey swept Newborn at the No. 1 singles position, 6-0, 6-0. No. 64 Najarian overcame Profit, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.

Lommer secured the team result for Michigan a win over Hinojosa at the No. 4 singles spot, 6-3, 6-0. With coaches deciding to play it out, action continued as No. 27 Minor defeated Van Zyl, 6-2, 6-1, in No 2 singles, Patiuk topped Traxler, 6-2, 6-1, in No. 6 singles and Ruder-Hook edged Shakhraichuk, 6-4, 6-3, in No. 5 singles.

Baylor competed without senior Blair Shankle, who is ranked No. 9 nationally.

OTHER NOTABLES

● The Lady Bears are 6-1 on the season after a weekend split, including a victory at No. 23 Northwestern.

● The Wolverines lead Baylor in the all-time series, 3-1.

● Senior Blair Shankle remains undefeated in dual match play, 4-0. All of her victories have come at the No. 1 singles position.

TOP QUOTE

“Credit to Michigan, they played extremely well today. For us, we need to turn the page and get ready for our next match. We have to bounce back quickly and get back to work to prepare for Miami and Ohio State next weekend.” - Head Coach Joey Scrivano

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears continue their stretch on the road next weekend in Columbus, Ohio, where they will face No. 17 Miami on Feb. 24 and No. 4 Ohio State on Feb. 26.

(© 2017 KCEN)