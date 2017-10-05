Baylor Women's Tennis to Host H-E-B Invitational

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s tennis is in action at home for the first time this year as it hosts the H-E-B Invitational at Hurd Tennis Center on Oct. 6-8. Singles play begins at 9 a.m. (CT) on Friday with doubles action following at 10:30 a.m.

Players from eight schools, Baylor, Mississippi State, Kentucky, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Houston, TCU and Tyler Junior College, are represented.

Senior Theresa Van Zyl, sophomores Jessica Hinojosa and Angelina Shakhraichuk and freshman Livia Kraus will compete for the Lady Bears in the singles bracket, which includes 38 entries. First serve for Van Zyl, who will meet TCU’s Stevie Kennedy, is set for noon. Kraus will also play at noon, challenging Mississippi State’s Caroline Kelly.

Hinojosa will face the winner between Oceane Garibal of Tyler and Lauren Alter of Houston at 1:30 p.m. Shakhraichuk awaits the winner of the match between Andrea Perez-Lopez of Louisiana Tech and Millie Khoury of Tyler. Her match will also begin at 1:30 p.m.

Hinojosa and Kraus are set to pair up for doubles play for the first time, meeting Louisiana Tech’s Angela Lorenzo and Claudia Oravcova. Their match is slated for 10:30 a.m. Also playing doubles together for the first time are Shakhraichuk and Van Zyl, who are scheduled to face Louisiana Tech’s Sonia Chen and Nadja Mihalic Manjon.

Fans can follow along with live video all weekend and with live stats on Sunday. Links are available on the women’s tennis schedule page at www.baylorbears.com .

