Baylor's Johnathan Motley Named Big 12 MBB Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Baylor junior forward Johnathan Motley has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, as voted on by a panel of media members and announced Monday by the conference office.

This is the second time this season that Motley has been honored as the league’s player of the week – he was previously recognized on Nov. 28 after earning tournament MVP honors while leading Baylor to the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis title.

Motley’s two honors, combined with Manu Lecomte earning the same award on Dec. 5, give the Bears three Big 12 Player of the Week awards in the same season for the sixth time in the league’s 21-year history. BU players have been recognized at least three times in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The Bears have had 18 different players honored a total of 32 times, and 17 of those 32 selections have come in the last six seasons.

Motley is the eighth player in program history to earn the award multiple times in the same season, and his three career honors tie LaceDarius Dunn, Cory Jefferson and Rico Gathers for most in program history.

Motley led Baylor to wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State during the week, posting double-doubles in both to extend his streak to four straight games with double-doubles. He averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks, while shooting .667 (10-of-15) from the field.

The Houston native recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds, one block and one assist in 37 minutes of Wednesday’s win over Iowa State. He followed that up with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in 31 minutes on Saturday against Oklahoma State. With the Bears trailing OSU 30-25 at the break, he scored six consecutive points after halftime to put Baylor back in front at 31-30.

Motley leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles this season, and his 11 career double-doubles are most among active Big 12 players. He ranks fourth in the league in scoring (15.8), second in rebounding (9.4), eighth in field goals percentage (.535) and 11th in blocked shots (1.1).

Kansas’ Josh Jackson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in wins over Kansas State and Texas Tech.

The No. 2-ranked Bears are off to the second-best start in program history at 15-0. They’ll put that winning streak on the line on Tuesday at No. 7 West Virginia, in a game that tips at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Bears then travel to Kansas State on Saturday before returning home for The Immortal Ten game against Texas on Jan. 17.

The No. 2-ranked Bears are off to the second-best start in program history at 15-0. They'll put that winning streak on the line on Tuesday at No. 7 West Virginia, in a game that tips at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Bears then travel to Kansas State on Saturday before returning home for The Immortal Ten game against Texas on Jan. 17.

