Bremond's Roshauud Paul Honored as Ford Player of the Year

Class 2-A: Roshauud Paul, Sr., Quarterback, Bremond:

When (and maybe if) Texas A&M loses its first game this year, it will be an entirely new experience for Roshauud Paul. The Bremond quarterback, who’s already at A&M where he’s going to shift to wide receiver, hasn’t lost since he became the Tigers’ starting quarterback three years ago. Bremond’s 49-28 win over Iraan in December’s 2A title game at AT&T Stadium was the team’s 47th straight win and third consecutive state championship with Paul at the controls. This year’s Tigers were totally dominant, winning its six post-season games by an average of 27 points per game. The 5-11, 160-pound flyer wound up the season completing 120 of 194 passes for 2,256 yards and 24 TDs and, amazingly for a quarterback, rushing 254 times for a huge 2,661 yards (that’s 12 yards per carry) and 50 scores. For his career, he ran for 6,341 yards and 107 TDs. His performance focused the football spotlight on tiny Bremond (population 918), an amazing accomplishment in its own right. “It’s huge for our town and our school,” said Paul before he headed for College Station. Paul also was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, another amazing achievement for a 2A player.



“He’s definitely a good one,” says Bremond Coach Jeff Kasowski. “When he was a sophomore, we weren’t sure who our quarterback would be. But at the final pre-season scrimmage, he really opened everyone’s eyes. He got the job and never looked back. He’s a great kid and a wonderful leader. He knows what he has to do at A&M to get better and I have little doubt that

