BU's Cargill invited to WNT slection camp

Baylor Softball All-American and current volunteer assistant coach Lindsey Cargill was announced as one of 56 of the top softball athletes in the country, to accept an invitation to the 2018 USA Softball National Team Selection Camp.

KCEN 10:40 PM. CDT October 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories