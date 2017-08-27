KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Cameron Yoe moves season-opener to Saturday

Jessica Morrey, KCEN 6:22 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

CAMERON, TEXAS - Cameron Yoe's season opening football game against Bellville has been moved from Friday at 7:30 to Saturday at 11 a.m. 

The game is still set to be played at Yoe Field. 

Bellville ISD is closed Monday and Tuesday due to Harvey. 

Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear says there is a small chance that the game will be canceled. If that happens, the Yoemen will try to reschedule with a different team. 

We will continue to update this story if needed. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories